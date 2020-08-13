Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,884 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. Morgan Stanley cut Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

