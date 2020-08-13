Investors Purchase High Volume of Metlife Call Options (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 19,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 10,817 call options.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Metlife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.