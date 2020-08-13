Investors Buy Large Volume of WESCO International Call Options (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

NYSE WCC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

