Investors Buy Large Volume of WESCO International Call Options (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.
NYSE WCC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.
Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.