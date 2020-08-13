Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,208 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.77. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEMI shares. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

