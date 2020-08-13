Investors Buy High Volume of Wells Fargo & Co Call Options (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 285,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 158,428 call options.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE WFC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

