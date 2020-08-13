Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,132% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pfenex by 95.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pfenex by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pfenex by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the second quarter worth $119,000.

PFNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

