Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 35,542 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02).
ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.