Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 35,542 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02).

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after acquiring an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 364,938 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.