Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €1.50 by Berenberg Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €1.50 ($1.76) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.03 ($2.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

