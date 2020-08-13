International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Paper by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 99,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $37.02 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

