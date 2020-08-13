International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.