Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE IFP opened at C$16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

