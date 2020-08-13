Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of ICE opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

