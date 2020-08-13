Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.81, but opened at $52.83. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 55,483 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

