Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.26%.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

