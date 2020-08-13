Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

