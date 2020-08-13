Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 572,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

