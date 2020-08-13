Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $24,587.78 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $24,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $22,967.00.

On Friday, July 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $22,141.14.

On Friday, July 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total value of $22,269.66.

On Friday, July 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $23,807.14.

On Friday, June 26th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $22,372.00.

On Friday, June 12th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $20,932.10.

On Friday, June 5th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $20,230.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total value of $19,950.35.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.99 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.61, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.