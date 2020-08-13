Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $61,200.15.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,088,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 13,060.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

