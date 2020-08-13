Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $8,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,849,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in M.D.C. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $530,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

