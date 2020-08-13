Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 17,062 Shares of Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $964,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,742.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Susan Helfrick sold 21,328 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $1,234,677.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48.

On Friday, July 10th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $837,573.58.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $842,521.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,763,277.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,084,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

