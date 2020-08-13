Insider Selling: Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £1,016,000 ($1,328,278.21).

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Thursday. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

