Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells 131,265 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

