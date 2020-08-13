Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells 131,265 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
