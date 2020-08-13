Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Sells 150,001 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

