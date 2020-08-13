Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires 48 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($197.05).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, David Smith acquired 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($193.49).

On Tuesday, June 9th, David Smith acquired 49 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.31).

LON QQ opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.83 ($4.33).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

