Insider Buying: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CFO Purchases $24,360.00 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CFO Douglas Schirle bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $24,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,666.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GSI Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in GSI Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

