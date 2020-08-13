Insider Buying: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Buys $17,875.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GDYN opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,600,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,240,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,840,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $18,278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $8,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.
