Insider Buying: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Buys $17,875.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Loop Capital raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,600,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,240,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,840,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $18,278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $8,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

