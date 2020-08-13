Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.53. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 112,849 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 364.70% and a negative net margin of 519.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 394.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 13.45% of Inpixon worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.