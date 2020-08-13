Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after buying an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after buying an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Inphi by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,181,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,579,000 after buying an additional 923,996 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.