Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $18.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 32,912,159 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,199,915. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.