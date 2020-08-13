Ink (INK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,949.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $660,678.16 and $109,949.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00146056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.01775253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00185006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

