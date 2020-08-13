Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Up 5.8%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.11, approximately 391,155 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 506,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 439,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

