ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.40 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.12 ($9.55).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

