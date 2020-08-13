Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading 8.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price rose 8.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 267,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 127,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

