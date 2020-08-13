IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$24.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM stock opened at C$34.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.91. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.