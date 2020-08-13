IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

