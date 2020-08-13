Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

