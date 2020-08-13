iDealCash (DEAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,568.12

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. iDealCash has a market cap of $164,568.12 and approximately $32.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iDealCash has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00748623 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 322.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 638.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02189676 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000709 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008406 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000202 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

