Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells $3,210,000.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ichor by 391.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

