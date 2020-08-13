Ian Barkshire Purchases 11 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,408 ($18.41) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($202.48).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,446 ($18.90) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.86). The stock has a market cap of $830.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

OXIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,400 ($18.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,400 ($18.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($18.24) to GBX 1,360 ($17.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.51).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

