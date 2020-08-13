i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Up 15.2% on Earnings Beat

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $28.86, approximately 301,865 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 194,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -192.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.