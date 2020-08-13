HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.