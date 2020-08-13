Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Stephens from $433.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $415.77 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day moving average is $364.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Humana by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

