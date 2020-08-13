Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.61, 11,887 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 601,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

HUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hudson by 25.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson by 52.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 2,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

