Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HBM opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.