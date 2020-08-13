Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

HHC stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 185,932 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

