Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.13. Hoth Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 8,582 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hoth Therapeutics news, major shareholder Anthony Hayes sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

