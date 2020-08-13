Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Herc by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $2,234,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 711.7% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 60,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $6,655,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

