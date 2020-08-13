Head to Head Review: Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) vs. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Denbury Resources and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 Devon Energy 0 6 15 0 2.71

Denbury Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.86, suggesting a potential upside of 257.88%. Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury Resources and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources $1.27 billion 0.10 $216.96 million $0.40 0.60 Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.76 -$355.00 million $1.38 8.96

Denbury Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury Resources and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources 26.13% 12.65% 3.72% Devon Energy -51.02% 4.29% 1.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Devon Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.