Head-To-Head Comparison: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) versus Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:FRFHF)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.49 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -8.69 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.40 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 1 0 2.25

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a consensus price target of $585.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than United Insurance.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Insurance pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.45% -0.62% -0.14%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares beats United Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

