Head to Head Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Facebook (NYSE:FB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eventbrite and Facebook’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.61 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -11.64 Facebook $70.70 billion 10.47 $18.49 billion $6.43 40.42

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Facebook shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25 Facebook 1 4 42 1 2.90

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Facebook has a consensus target price of $276.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Facebook.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -103.11% -59.80% -28.94% Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56%

Summary

Facebook beats Eventbrite on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

